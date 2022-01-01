Go
Lazzaro

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

110 Trinity Place • $$

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Banana$1.00
Roman Slice - Pepperoni$5.75
#6 The Classic$7.50
Fried Chicken with Mayo on a Brioche Bun
Grandma Slice$5.25
Sauce on top, cheese on bottom
Poland spring Water$2.00
Margarita Slice$5.25
Cesar Salad$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

110 Trinity Place

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

