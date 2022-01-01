Go
Lazzio Family Pizza

Welcome to Lazzio Family Pizza in Aliquippa, PA! Create your own pizza or try one of our specialty pizza's, including our White Pizza and The Gionola style Pizza. We also have Sicilian style pizza, wings, pasta's, salads, calzones, and, wait for it... Big Pauly P's Humongous Samiches for you to discover and enjoy! Find us at 2205 Sheffield rd Aliquippa Pa 15001 to the right of Yiannis breakfast and lunch, Check out our website www.lazziosfamilypizza.com and view our full menu and order online today!

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

2205 Sheffield Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (112 reviews)

Popular Items

Calzone$12.00
All calzone's INCLUDE SAUCE, CHEESE, AND RICCOTA
Regular 14" Cheese Pizza$12.00
Dozen Wings$18.00
Half Italian$5.99
Lettuce Tomato Onion Mayo Italian Dressing Salami Capicola Ham Pepperoni Provolone Cheese
Square 12-Cut$14.99
Sm 10" Cheese Pizza$8.49
Whole Italian$10.99
Lettuce Tomato Onion Mayo Italian Dressing Salami Capicola Ham Pepperoni Provolone Cheese
Half Dozen Wings$9.00
Large 16" Cheese pizza$15.00
Whole Steak$10.99
Lettuce Tomato Mayo Italian Dressing Provolone Cheese Grilled Onions Mushrooms Green Peppers Steak
Delivery
Takeout

Delivery
Takeout

Location

2205 Sheffield Rd

Aliquippa PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
