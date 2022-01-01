LBB GastroPub
ALL ORDERS REQUIRE 30 MIN PREP TIME
3640 Taylor Road
Popular Items
Location
3640 Taylor Road
Loomis CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Il Pizzaiolo
The highest quality ingredients and craftsmanship in the tradition of Naples.
The Mug
Come in and enjoy!
High-Hand Art Gallery
Come in and enjoy!
High-Hand Nursery
Come in and enjoy!