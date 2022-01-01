Go
Loomis Basin Brewing Company

Located off of Swetzer Road in Loomis, our Taproom location was opened in 2011 and is our original location. We currently offer beer to go in cans, crowlers, growlers and kegs, which may be purchased either through curbside pick up or onsite at our Taproom off Swetzer Road! Check out more info on the Brewery and our other location at www.LoomisBasinBrewing.com!

3277 Swetzer Rd • $

Avg 4.1 (171 reviews)

Popular Items

*TO GO* More Cupcakes Please! (Pre-order for 2/11)$12.00
Perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth! This ticket is a great addition to our Cupcake & Beer Pairing for those looking to share the beer, but not their cupcakes! Ticket includes 4 FULL-SIZE cupcakes (Does NOT include beer). Cupcakes will be available on Feb. 11th either to enjoy onsite or take to go. We will have patio seating that evening where you may enjoy your cupcakes and beer, along with some fresh pizza from our wood-fired oven from 4:00-8:00PM! Tickets are available for presale until Feb. 4th, and we will only have a limited amount for sale at the door, so don't wait and buy yours today!
**When Ordering**
Please set your pick up date to 2/11
If you would like to enjoy your order at the brewery, please select the ONSITE Ticket option instead!
*TO GO* Cupcake & Beer Pairing (Pre-order for 2/11)$30.00
LBB's Annual Valentine's Day
Cupcake & Beer Pairing!
We are offering 4 FULL-SIZE cupcakes this year paired with a mixed 4-Pack of 16oz Cans! Pairing may either be enjoyed onsite or packaged to go for pickup on Feb. 11th. We will have patio seating that evening where you may enjoy your cupcakes and beer, along with some fresh pizza from our wood-fired oven from 4:00-8:00PM! Tickets are available for presale until Feb. 4th, and we will only have a limited amount for sale at the door, so don't wait and buy yours today!
**When Ordering**
Please set your pick up date to 2/11
If you would like to enjoy your order at the brewery, please select the ONSITE Ticket option instead!
*ONSITE* Cupcake & Beer Pairing (Pre-order for 2/11)$30.00
LBB's Annual Valentine's Day
Cupcake & Beer Pairing!
We are offering 4 FULL-SIZE cupcakes this year paired with a mixed 4-Pack of 16oz Cans! Pairing may either be enjoyed onsite or packaged to go for pickup on Feb. 11th. We will have patio seating that evening where you may enjoy your cupcakes and beer, along with some fresh pizza from our wood-fired oven from 4:00-8:00PM! Tickets are available for presale until Feb. 4th, and we will only have a limited amount for sale at the door, so don't wait and buy yours today!
**When Ordering**
Please set your pick up date to 2/11
If you would like your order ready for pick up to go, please select the TO GO Ticket option instead!
*ONSITE* More Cupcakes Please! (Pre-order for 2/11)$12.00
Perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth! This ticket is a great addition to our Cupcake & Beer Pairing for those looking to share the beer, but not their cupcakes! Ticket includes 4 FULL-SIZE cupcakes (Does NOT include beer). Cupcakes will be available on Feb. 11th either to enjoy onsite or take to go. We will have patio seating that evening where you may enjoy your cupcakes and beer, along with some fresh pizza from our wood-fired oven from 4:00-8:00PM! Tickets are available for presale until Feb. 4th, and we will only have a limited amount for sale at the door, so don't wait and buy yours today!
**When Ordering**
Please set your pick up date to 2/11
If you would like your order ready for pick up to go, please select the TO GO Ticket option instead!
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3277 Swetzer Rd

Loomis CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

