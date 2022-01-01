Loomis Basin Brewing Company

Perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth! This ticket is a great addition to our Cupcake & Beer Pairing for those looking to share the beer, but not their cupcakes! Ticket includes 4 FULL-SIZE cupcakes (Does NOT include beer). Cupcakes will be available on Feb. 11th either to enjoy onsite or take to go. We will have patio seating that evening where you may enjoy your cupcakes and beer, along with some fresh pizza from our wood-fired oven from 4:00-8:00PM! Tickets are available for presale until Feb. 4th, and we will only have a limited amount for sale at the door, so don't wait and buy yours today!

**When Ordering**

Please set your pick up date to 2/11

If you would like your order ready for pick up to go, please select the TO GO Ticket option instead!

