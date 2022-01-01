Loomis Basin Brewing Company
Located off of Swetzer Road in Loomis, our Taproom location was opened in 2011 and is our original location. We currently offer beer to go in cans, crowlers, growlers and kegs, which may be purchased either through curbside pick up or onsite at our Taproom off Swetzer Road! Check out more info on the Brewery and our other location at www.LoomisBasinBrewing.com!
BBQ
3277 Swetzer Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3277 Swetzer Rd
Loomis CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Il Pizzaiolo
The highest quality ingredients and craftsmanship in the tradition of Naples.
LBB GastroPub
ALL ORDERS REQUIRE 30 MIN PREP TIME
The Mug
Come in and enjoy!
High-Hand Nursery
Come in and enjoy!