La Bella Italia

1065 Laskin Rd.

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Hours

Popular Items

Margherita$14.00
Crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
Casa$8.00
Spring mix, kalamata olives, capers, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette.
Caprese$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil.
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
Breaded cutlet, fresh mozzarella, house tomato sauce, linguine pomodoro.
Spaghetti Polpette$18.00
Meatballs, tomato sauce.
Focaccia$7.00
Extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, parmesan cheese.
Cesare$10.00
Anchovies, shaved parmesan, rustic croutons.
Lasagna$19.00
traditional meat
Chicken Piccata$22.00
Lemon-caper butter sauce, artichokes, spinach.
Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
Mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, pomodoro sauce. (no pasta included)
All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23451

