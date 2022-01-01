Go
LBK Grill

LBK Grill Located at the Wave Resort / Pier village in Long Branch NJ, We do not accept reservation and Have outdoor Seating area only.

110 Ocean Ave

Popular Items

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS$8.00
Kids Portion of our Crispy Chicken Nuggets
KIDS HOT DOG$5.00
All Beef Kosher Dog on a Roll
GRILLED CHICKEN SAMMICH$16.00
Served on a Brioche Roll Marinated Grilled Chicken, LTO, Dill Pickles
& Creamy Garlic Dressing
PULLED BBQ BEEF BRISKET$20.00
Served on a Brioche Bun, 18hr Smoked Brisket,
Southern Slaw & Garlic Aioli
KIDS FRENCH FRIES$6.00
Kids portion of our Classic Fries
SODA$3.00
Choice of Coke Cola soda
FRIED CHICKEN SAMMICH$16.00
Served on a Brioche Bun, Chicken Breast, LTO, Dill Pickle & Garlic Aioli
CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS$16.00
House Breaded Chicken Tenders Breaded in a Corn Breading and fried to Perfection.
RUSTIC SKIN ON FRIES$8.00
Crispy Straight cut Fries Tossed in Salt
PRIME BEEF BURGER$17.00
1/3 lb Prime American Beef Burger, on a Brioche Bun, W: LTO & Dill Pickles
Location

110 Ocean Ave

Long Branch NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
