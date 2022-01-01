Go
Toast

LBM

Your Friendly Neighborhood Metal Cocktail Bar

12301 Madison Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (720 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Belly$11.00
Hoisin Braised Pork Belly, Pickled Vegetables, Bloomed Scallion, Sesame
Blood Eagle$12.00
Roasted Beet Infused Bombay Dry Gin, Amaro, Campari, Angostura & Peychauds
Salad$7.00
Dates, Candied Pecan, Rogue Caveman Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberry, Fennel, Arugula, Watercress, Orange Maple Calvados Vinaigrette
Side Fries$4.00
Side of house Garlic Fries
Soup$6.00
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Burger$15.00
Blackbird Focaccia Bun, 1/2# TJ's Butcher Blend, Herb Chevre, Roasted Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, House Ketchup, Chipotle Aioli, Roasted Garlic Fries
Poutine$12.00
Hearty Mushroom & Cabbage Gravy, Cheese Curds, Roasted Garlic Fries
Dessert$10.00
Rotating Selection of Desserts
By Annabella Andricks of Dramatic Snax
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

12301 Madison Ave

Lakewood OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peppers Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Peppers Italian Restaurant is a classic Lakewood neighborhood spot to enjoy favorites like, chicken parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna and pizza. Established in 1999 and now owned by the Pinzone family. Peppers new wine bar is a favorite for couples to sit at and try

Taco Tontos - Lakewood

No reviews yet

In a world full of chains and franchises emerges the delicious, locally owned Taco Tontos! Located in Kent and Lakewood, Ohio, we offer fresh, handmade, Mexican cuisine that is unlike any other. Burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, taco salads, pizzaritos, and chips and salsa/guacamole, are just a few of our tastiest options.

Dang Good Foods

No reviews yet

Taste of Singapore and more!

Western Reserve Distillers

No reviews yet

Western Reserve Distillers is a family owned Organic Craft Distillery producing world class spirits in Lakewood, Ohio, which is just a few miles from downtown Cleveland. All of our products are Hand Crafted in small batches from Ohio farms within 150 miles of our distillery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston