LB Wings

Grab your wings or chicken tenders by the pound (one pound = six wings) and mix & match your dips for endless flavor collisions!

Popular Items

4 LB Wings (24 Wings)$35.00
Choose 4 flavors and 4 dips.
Mac 'N Cheese
Made with love. And a lot of cheese.
2 LB Wings (12 Wings)$19.00
Choose 2 flavors and 2 dips.
Baked Potato$5.00
Loaded up with cheddar cheese, sour
cream, chives & butter.
1 LB Wings (6 Wings)$11.00
Choose 1 flavor and 1 dip.
Cheddar Potatoes
Rich & cheesy, the best potatoes you’ll
never stop eating.
Bourbon Corn
Sautéed with garlic & shallots & finished
with a Texas bourbon glaze.
Water Bottle$1.20
Fried Okra
Crispy yet tender, a miracle in
vegetable form.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Location

3015 Gulden Ln #105

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

AvoEatery

No reviews yet

Where avocados reign supreme. Where every dish is made better with a fresh avocado twist. AvoEatery brought to you by Avocados From Mexico in partnership with Trinity Groves. Here, you can experience bold new avocado dishes, from chef-crafted mash ups to craveable American classics and cutting-edge Instagram stars. All with a tantalizing avo touch. From brunch to dinner, cocktails to cuisine, AvoEatery is here to fuel your avocado obsession.

Hula Girl Poke

No reviews yet

From the shores of Hawaii to the heart of Texas, there are few things as filling or refreshing as a fresh poke bowl.

V-Eats

No reviews yet

At V-Eats, we believe in the power of plants. Yes, plant-based foods are linked to health benefits like reducing the risk of heart disease & obesity, but in the right hands, they’re also delicious. From a deceptively simple vegan-friendly cheeseburger to delightfully creative apps, V-Eats is on a mission to bring the power of plants to you.

Beto and Son

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

