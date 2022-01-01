Go
Toast

La Carreta Kendall

Miami's Cuban Kitchen

11740 SW 88th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vaca Frita$12.95
Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo
Maduros$2.45
Fried Sweet Plantains
Sopa de Pollo Jumbo$8.25
Jumbo Chicken Noodle Soup
Pastel Carne DR$1.25
Pastel Guayaba DR$1.25
Sopa de Pollo Lg.$4.50
Large Chicken Noodle Soup
Croqueta de Jamon$1.25
Ham Croquette
Pastel Queso DR$1.25
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast
Served with Sautéed Onions
See full menu

Location

11740 SW 88th Street

Miami FL

Sunday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bocas Grill - Kendall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Latin House Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bocas Grill Kendall rebuilding

No reviews yet

We are a fusion of Latin American cuisines, a feast of flavors that will take you on a gastronomic journey to South America. Through teamwork and lots of effort, we deliver an honest and emotional message to the world: "IN AREPA WE TRUST"

La Carreta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston