LC Mercy Hospital

3663 S Miami Avenue

Popular Items

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$12.95
La Carreta Especial$8.95
Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese and Chorizo on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles
Cafe con Leche$2.50
Tres Leches$3.95
Arroz con Pollo$9.75
Filetillo de Pollo Salteado$9.95
Croqueta de Jamon$1.25
Pastel Guayaba DR$1.25
Cuban Especial$9.50
Large Version of Our Famous Cuban Sandwich
CROQUETAS YUCA$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce

Location

3663 S Miami Avenue

Miami FL

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
