La Carreta Pembroke Pines

Miami's Cuban Kitchen

301 N University Drive

Popular Items

Vaca Frita$12.95
Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo
Croqueta de Jamon$1.25
Ham Croquette
Cubano Regular$8.25
Our Famous Cuban
Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast
Served with Sautéed Onions
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Yuquita Frita$6.95
Crispy Homemade Yuca Fries Served with Our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Cuban Especial$9.50
Large Version of Our Famous Cuban Sandwich
Mariquitas$4.25
Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo
Sopa de Pollo Lg.$4.50
Large Chicken Noodle Soup
Vaca Frita de Pollo$9.95
Chicken "Vaca Frita"
Grilled Shredded Chicken with Onions
Location

301 N University Drive

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
