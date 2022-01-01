Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Le Bab - Battersea
Banner picView gallery

Le Bab - Battersea

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

battersea power station, Circus Rd W, Nine Elms

London, GB SW8 5BN

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

battersea power station, Circus Rd W, Nine Elms, London GB SW8 5BN

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paris Baguette - Battersea
orange starNo Reviews
005 The Power Station Upper Ground FloorBattersea Power StationCircus Road South London, GB SW11 8BZ
View restaurantnext
Le Bab - Kingly Court
orange starNo Reviews
Top Floor London, GB W1B5PW
View restaurantnext
Maison Bab
orange starNo Reviews
4 Mercer Walk London, GB WC2H9FA
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Le Bab - Battersea

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston