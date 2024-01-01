Le Bab - Soho
Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
Top Floor, London GB W1B 5PW
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cococure Minories - 5 Minories, Aldgate
No Reviews
5 Minories, Aldgate London, GB EC3N 1BJ
View restaurant
Vori Greek Kitchen - 120 Holland Park Avenue
No Reviews
120 Holland Park Avenue London, GB W11 4UA
View restaurant
Dan & Decarlo (UK) - East Finchley - 20 High Road, Finchley
No Reviews
20 High Road, Finchley London, GB N2 9PJ
View restaurant