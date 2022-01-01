Go
Le Banh

36 Barnard Street

Popular Items

Pork Belly Bowl$10.00
Crispy pork, pickled carrot, pickled daikon, jalapeño, cilantro, scallions, red pickled onion, cucumber, sriracha
Lemongrass Chicken Fresh Roll$7.00
SODA + Chips$2.95
Chips$1.50
Le Banh Signature Banh Mi$9.00
Chả lụa, pâté, pork cold cut, Vietnamese
salami, pickled carrot, pickled daikon,
cilantro, homemade butter, jalapeno, soy sauce, sriracha
Tofu Fresh Roll$6.00
Pork Fresh Roll$7.00
Soda$2.50
Five-Spice Pork Banh Mi$8.00
Braised pork, cucumber, pickled
carrot, pickled daikon, cilantro, garlic,
jalapeño
Tofu Banh Mi$7.00
Cucumber, green onion, cilantro, pickled
carrot, marinated tofu, pickled daikon
Location

36 Barnard Street

Savannah GA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:45 pm
