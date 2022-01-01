Go
Toast

Le Bobadel Market & Deli

Come in and enjoy!

819 Straits Turnpike

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

819 Straits Turnpike

Middlebury CT

Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vyne Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

American cuisine with a Mediterranean flair. Enjoy our fine dining room, our exclusive bar, or the gorgeous patio by the waterfalls! With a classic yet inventive menu, Vyne’s recipes are receiving accolades and winning fans. Visit us, and taste for yourself!

Soiree

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Cazuela Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Hub - Naugatuck, CT

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston