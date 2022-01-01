Go
Toast

Le Bon Cafe

French inspired café open for breakfast and lunch

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

210 2ND ST SE • $

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey and Brie$8.75
with roasted red pepper and honey dijon dressing
Cookie$2.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant$6.25
French ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
Soup du Jour$5.50
A changing selection of delicious soups, all housemade and mostly vegetarian, served with sliced baguette
Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Two scrambled eggs on a toasted multigrain roll or croissant with your choice of ham or bacon, Swiss or cheddar cheese, served with roasted potatoes
Grilled Chicken and Roasted Tomato$8.75
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto and Fresh Basil
Latte$3.75
Espresso blended with steamed milk
Le Bon Club$9.25
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, mesclun and honey dijon mayo on country bread
Brewed llly Coffee$2.25
Create Your Own Omelette$8.50
Two eggs with up to four fillings, served with roasted potatoes
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

210 2ND ST SE

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bistro Cacao

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Capitol Lounge

No reviews yet

No Politics. No Miller Lite.

Boxcar Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eat Brgz

No reviews yet

Handcrafted mix-in burgers accompanied with delicious sides and beverages (shakes, soft drinks, and beer).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston