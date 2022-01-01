Go
Toast

Le Botaniste

Le Botaniste is a plant-based organic food & Wine bar that makes eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. They serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.

SOUPS

156 Columbus Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)

Popular Items

Plant a tree$3.00
"Be like a tree, stay grounded, keep growing and know when to let go"
Help us go beyond CO2 neutrality by planting Le Botaniste Forest!
Botanical Lemonade$3.85
Turmeric, agave. Gluten free. Organic.
DIY Hot Bowl$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, pick a sauce, choose 3 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten free. Organic.
Tibetan Mama$14.95
Brown rice, coconut peanut butter curry sauce, steamed greens and kimchi. Contains onion, peanut, buckwheat, soy, garlic and cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Joe Smashed Potato$15.25
Crimini and Porcini mushrooms, salad mix, red sauerkraut, Saffron aioli, olive oil, garlic, onions, buckwheat flour, miso, tamari. Contains cashews, mustard, apple vinegar. Organic
Lemonade Iced Tea$3.50
Turmeric, agave, tea. Contains : caffeine. Gluten free. Organic.
DIY Cold Bowl$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, choose 4 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten free. Organic.
Botanical Salad$14.95
Salad mix, quinoa, superseed avocado, root vegetables, turmeric onion, red sauerkraut, pea shoots, served with saffron aioli dressing. Contains : cashew, mustard, sunflower oil, garlic, onion. Gluten free. Organic.Contains : cashew, mustard, sunflower oil, garlic, onion.
Tutti Veggie Salad$15.50
Salad mix, quinoa, roasted veggies, red sauerkraut, green peas, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : sunflower oil. Gluten free. Organic.
Full Therapy$33.00
Three half portion bowls of choice.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

156 Columbus Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Serafina 58

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rosa Mexicano

No reviews yet

Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.

fresh&co

No reviews yet

just made. just for you.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston