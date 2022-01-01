Go
Toast

Le Botaniste

Le Botaniste serves organic plant-based food & natural wines. We make eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. We serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.

SOUPS

666 3rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)

Popular Items

Magic Miso$14.95
Gluten free noodles, miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velevet dressing.
Contains : tamari, miso, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro.
Botanical Salad$14.95
Salad mix, quinoa, superseed avocado, root vegetables, turmeric onion, red sauerkraut, pea shoots, served with saffron aioli dressing. Contains : cashew, mustard, sunflower oil, garlic, onion. Gluten free. Organic.Contains : cashew, mustard, sunflower oil, garlic, onion.
Tibetan Mama$14.95
Brown rice, coconut peanut butter curry sauce, steamed greens and kimchi. Contains onion, peanut, buckwheat, soy, garlic and cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Omega 3 Brownie$6.50
Flax seeds, cocoa, brown sugar, buckwheat flour, corn flour. Served with cashew cream. Gluten free. Organic.
Soup Of The Day$7.75
Our vegetable of the day soup contains: onion, garlic, salt, olive oil. Gluten free crackers on request. Gluten free. Organic.
Spicy Chili Sin Carne$15.25
Brown rice, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
DIY Hot Bowl$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, pick a sauce, choose 3 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten free. Organic.
Vegetable Tajine$14.95
Quinoa, potato, Moroccan vegetable stew, root vegetables, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : onion, garlic, porcini, harissa, cumin, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Pasta Bolo$14.95
Gluten free quinoa fusilli, bolognese sauce, green herbal oil, gomasio. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Joe Smashed Potato$15.25
Crimini and Porcini mushrooms, salad mix, red sauerkraut, Saffron aioli, olive oil, garlic, onions, buckwheat flour, miso, tamari. Contains cashews, mustard, apple vinegar. Organic
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

666 3rd Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Blue Park Kitchen

No reviews yet

Warm grains, clean proteins, fresh vegetables and house made sauces.

Pickler & Co

No reviews yet

Midtown East Sandwich & Burger Shop

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston