Le Botaniste is a plant-based organic food & Wine bar that makes eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. They serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.

SOUPS • SALADS

127 Grand St • $$

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)

Popular Items

Plant a tree$3.00
"Be like a tree, stay grounded, keep growing and know when to let go"
Help us go beyond CO2 neutrality by planting Le Botaniste Forest!
Botanical Menu$15.50
Soup of the day with your choice of one half-portion bowl. Gluten free. Organic.
Veggie Sushi Roll$8.95
Nori, quinoa and rice, pickled ginger, wasabi, red sauerkraut, turmeric onions, marinated tofu, mix vegetables, served with ginger velvet and saffron aioli dressings. Contains : garlic, cashew, onion, tamari, mustard. No substitutions. Gluten free. Organic.
Tutti Veggie Salad$15.50
Salad mix, quinoa, roasted veggies, red sauerkraut, green peas, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : sunflower oil. Gluten free. Organic.
Botanical Salad$14.95
Salad mix, quinoa, superseed avocado, root vegetables, turmeric onion, red sauerkraut, pea shoots, served with saffron aioli dressing. Contains : cashew, mustard, sunflower oil, garlic, onion. Gluten free. Organic.Contains : cashew, mustard, sunflower oil, garlic, onion.
Pasta Bolo$14.95
Gluten free quinoa fusilli, bolognese sauce, green herbal oil, gomasio. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Tibetan Mama$14.95
Brown rice, coconut peanut butter curry sauce, steamed greens and kimchi. Contains onion, peanut, buckwheat, soy, garlic and cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Magic Miso$14.95
Gluten free noodles, miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velevet dressing.
Contains : tamari, miso, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro.
Spicy Chili Sin Carne$15.25
Brown rice, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Soup Of The Day$7.75
Our vegetable of the day soup contains: onion, garlic, salt, olive oil. Gluten free crackers on request. Gluten free. Organic.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

127 Grand St

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
