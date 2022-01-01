Go
Le Botaniste

Le Botaniste is a plant-based organic food & Wine bar that makes eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. They serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.

$$

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)

Vegetable Tajine$14.95
Quinoa, potato, Moroccan vegetable stew, root vegetables, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : onion, garlic, porcini, harissa, cumin, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Tibetan Mama$14.95
Brown rice, coconut peanut butter curry sauce, steamed greens and kimchi. Contains onion, peanut, buckwheat, soy, garlic and cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Soup Of The Day$7.75
Our vegetable of the day soup contains: onion, garlic, salt, olive oil. Gluten free crackers on request. Gluten free. Organic.
Botanical Salad$14.95
Salad mix, quinoa, superseed avocado, root vegetables, turmeric onion, red sauerkraut, pea shoots, served with saffron aioli dressing. Contains : cashew, mustard, sunflower oil, garlic, onion. Gluten free. Organic.Contains : cashew, mustard, sunflower oil, garlic, onion.
Pasta Bolo$14.95
Gluten free quinoa fusilli, bolognese sauce, green herbal oil, gomasio. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Magic Miso$14.95
Gluten free noodles, miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velevet dressing.
Contains : tamari, miso, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro.
Spicy Chili Sin Carne$15.25
Brown rice, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Omega 3 Brownie$6.50
Flax seeds, cocoa, brown sugar, buckwheat flour, corn flour. Served with cashew cream. Gluten free. Organic.
Joe Smashed Potato$15.25
Crimini and Porcini mushrooms, salad mix, red sauerkraut, Saffron aioli, olive oil, garlic, onions, buckwheat flour, miso, tamari. Contains cashews, mustard, apple vinegar. Organic
DIY Hot Bowl$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, pick a sauce, choose 3 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten free. Organic.
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

833 Lexington Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
