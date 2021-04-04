Le Café Cent-Dix - 110 North Aurora Street
Open today 5:30 PM - 11:45 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
Location
110 North Aurora Street, Ithaca NY 14850
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mama Said Hand Pies - Press Bay Alley
No Reviews
118 West Green Street Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ithaca
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
4.3 • 479
2255 N Triphammer Rd Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurant