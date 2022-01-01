Go
Toast

Le Central

Neighborhood French bistro serving modern takes on classic, locally sourced French fare.

SEAFOOD

483 Hope St • $$

Avg 4.6 (527 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

483 Hope St

Bristol RI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bristol Sunset Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quito's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Established in 1954 as a clam shack. Joanna Quito (Albert Quito's mother) would sell fish 'n chips on Fridays. Albert Quito saw the potential of Bristol and the beautiful location as an opportunity to develop the restaurant into something really special. Now Quito's hosts over 32 tables and is open 9 months out of the year. We specialize in local fresh seafood done with an italian flare.

Statesman Tavern

No reviews yet

modern american tavern serving local food + drinks in downtown Bristol, Rhode Island.

SS Dion Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston