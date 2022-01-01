Go
Le Creme Cafe image
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Le Creme Cafe

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

161 Reviews

$

3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134

San Jose, CA 95121

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Pop Corn Chicken$7.49
COMBINATION 3 FLAVOR YOGURT$6.75
Combination of Strawberry, Mango, Kiwi
Beignets$6.50
Malasadas
Calamari Heads$7.99
Chicken Gizzard$6.49
4 Mochi Donut Pack$10.00
6 Mochi Donut Pack$14.00
Please note that if the flavor is out of stock, we do not have that flavor for that day as we rotate flavors, or we are sold out of that flavor for the day.
4 Mochi Donut Box$10.00
Pad Thai$14.49
Rice Noodles tossed with chicken, shrimp, tofu, bean sprouts, thai basil and scallions.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134, San Jose CA 95121

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0040

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Tastea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Crab Bay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Le Creme Cafe

orange star4.4 • 161 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston