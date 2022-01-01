Go
Le French Bakery & Cafe

Le French is a gourmet, casual-chic French bakery and bistro located in Denver’s bourgeoning Belleview Station. Le French specializes in high-end pastries and elevated modern Parisian cuisine with global influences, a nod to the sisters’ heritage. Rougui – an award-winning and internationally-recognized chef – helms the restaurant’s kitchen as executive chef.

4901 S Newport St

Popular Items

Niçoise Style$15.00
Mixed greens, haricots verts, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, fingerling potatoes, and our house vinaigrette
Steak Frites$29.00
Pan-seared bavette skirt steak served with our hand-cut French fries and your choice of béarnaise aioli or green & black peppercorn sauce
Bowl French Onion Soup$10.00
Vegetable broth, caramelized onions, and house baguette croutons topped with gruyere cheese gratiné
Chocolate Croissant$5.15
Butter Croissant$5.00
Mini Lemon Tart$4.50
Mini Tart Au Fruits$4.50
Vegetable Quiche$14.00
Homestyle Pastry Crust filled with Egg, Cream, Mushrooms, Spinach, and Goat Cheese
Quiche Paysanne$14.00
Homestyle Pastry Crust, Egg, Cream, Buttered Leeks, Bacon, Gruyère
Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
