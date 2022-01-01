Go
Le French Cafe

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1 • $

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)

CROQ'MONSIEUR$15.50
Toasted ham and cheese on white bread with béchamel sauce
CROISSANT AU JAMBON$15.50
Toasted ham and cheese croissant with béchamel sauce
Amandine$15.50
Goat cheese coated with almonds and nuts then fried served on mixed greens with raisins and nuts.
Niçoise$15.50
Albacore tuna, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, hard boiled eggs, olives, anchovies, and mixed greens.
Provençale$14.00
Tomatoes, basil, olive oil, and mozzarella.
CROQ'VEGGIE$15.50
Parisienne$14.50
Tomatoes, swiss cheese, ham, hard boiled eggs, and mixed greens.
Briarde$15.50
Toasted brie on baguette, walnuts, bacon, and mixed greens.
Automne$14.50
Apples, walnuts, raisins, parmesan cheese, and mixed greens.
Caesar$13.00
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
