Go
Toast

Le Grand Bistro Americain

Le Grand has a casual fine-dining atmosphere that invites you to relax and enjoy the sweeping views of Lake Washington and the Olympic Mountains beyond, or enjoy our sensational food from the comfort of your own home.
As 5-time winner of 'Best French Food' and multi-time winner of 'Best Outdoor Dining' and 'Best Bartenders', Le Grand is sure to provide an exceptional backdrop to any occasion, in-restaurant or at home.
Enjoy the freshest local seafood, prime steaks and French classics, all prepared with a signature French Flair.

SALADS • STEAKS

2220 CARILLON PT • $$

Avg 4.4 (3915 reviews)

Popular Items

French Burger$19.00
grilled chicken breast, gruyere, bacon, lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on toasted house brioche bun, with french fries
Salade Nicoise$22.00
coriander-crusted albacore, olives, egg, green beans, salt-crusted marble potatoes,
tomatoes, mixed greens, capers, pickled red onions
Salade Verte$10.00
house green salad, classic vinaigrette, olives
Demi-Volaille$27.00
pan roasted boneless half chicken, truffle sauce, whipped potatoes
Le Burger Americain$18.00
prime midwest chuck, lettuce, tomato, and dijonnaise on toasted house brioche bun, with french fries
Mac n Cheese$13.00
creamy with gruyere, goat cheese, parmesan, and bechamel, topped with breadcrumbs
Boeuf Bourguignon$33.00
stew of boneless beef shortrib, bacon, red wine, potatoes, carrots, pearl onions and mushrooms
Brussels Sprouts$16.00
pan-seared, with duck confit, hazelnuts,
sherry gastrique, herbes de provence
Bread And Butter$7.00
baguette, brioche, and focaccia breads with flavored butter
Steak Frites$35.00
nine ounce prime sirloin steak, grilled with roquefort butter, choice of potatoes
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2220 CARILLON PT

Kirkland WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pie Bar - Pie Truck #1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Ivar's Seafood Bar in Kirkland, WA

COMO

No reviews yet

Handmade pasta, pizza & seasonal antipasti

Dough Zone - Kirkland Urban

No reviews yet

Dough Zone Dumpling House was established in Seattle in 2014. The motivation behind the creation of Dough Zone was a desire to bring traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting. We specialize in authentic Chinese buns like Q-Bao (Pan Fried Buns), Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings), and a variety of distinct, regional Chinese noodles.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston