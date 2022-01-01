Go
Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier is an approachable yet refined vegetable-driven restaurant from Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli.

610 Lexington Avenue • $$$$

Avg 4.6 (271 reviews)
Location

610 Lexington Avenue

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
