Le Jardinier
Le Jardinier is an approachable yet refined vegetable-driven restaurant from Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli.
610 Lexington Avenue • $$$$
Location
610 Lexington Avenue
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
