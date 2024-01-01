Le Malt Imperiale - 75 Putnam Street
Open today 3:00 PM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
75 Putnam Street, Staten Island NY 10312
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Staten Island
No Reviews
23A Nelson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10308
View restaurant
Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen - Inside Nature Grill Cafe
No Reviews
4115 Hylan Boulevard Staten Island, NY 10308
View restaurant