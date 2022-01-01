Go
Toast

Le Marché by NP & Boudoir Bar Cafe

A European-inspired boutique and cafe offering handcrafted coffees, teas, sweet & savory treats and gelato.

224 Central Ave. Suite A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Million Dollar Mocha$6.25
Vegan treat! Espresso, cinnamon, agave nectar, rich chocolate sauce and oat milk shaken to perfection
Cold Brew$5.25
a robust yet smooth artisanal blend
Iced Latte$5.75
espresso with milk on ice
Matcha Made In Heaven
pure, antioxidant-rich green tea powder
with cinnamon, honey & steamed milk
Million Dollar Mocha
Vegan treat! Espresso, cinnamon, agave nectar, rich chocolate sauce and oat milk.
Mocha Chip Frappe$6.75
coffee and chocolate-covered espresso beans blended with cream and ice
Iced London Fog$5.25
organic earl grey tea latte, lightly sweetened with lavender and French vanilla with milk on ice
Latte
espresso with steamed milk & light foam
A Perfect Matcha
pure, antioxidant-rich green tea powder with steamed milk
London Fog$4.50
organic earl grey tea latte, lightly sweetened with lavender and French vanilla with steamed milk
See full menu

Location

224 Central Ave. Suite A

Whitefish MT

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wild Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Wild Coffee Company: Whitefish, Montana's coffee and food destination committed to coffee, community and giving back to the Wild outdoors.

Abruzzo Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tupelo Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Indah Sushi

No reviews yet

Sushi bar, Asian fusion restaurant and food truck serving flavorful dishes creatively designed. Open for dine in or takeout from 5-9pm daily.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston