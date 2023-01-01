Le Mignon - 300 W Lancaster Avenue Devon
Open today 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
300 W Lancaster Avenue, Unit 1, Devon PA 19333
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
SAME DAY ONLINE ORDERING NOW AVAILABLE! For FREE LOCAL DELIVERY call (610)513-2942 or (215)237-1578.
No Reviews
6 Lakeside Ave Berwyn, PA 19312
View restaurant