Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Devon
  • /
  • Le Mignon - 300 W Lancaster Avenue Devon
Main picView gallery

Le Mignon - 300 W Lancaster Avenue Devon

Open today 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

300 W Lancaster Avenue, Unit 1

Devon, PA 19333

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

300 W Lancaster Avenue, Unit 1, Devon PA 19333

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Amis at Devon yard
orange starNo Reviews
138 Lancaster Avenue Devon, PA 19333
View restaurantnext
3705 Terrain Devon Events
orange starNo Reviews
138 Lancaster Avenue Devon, PA 19333
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Vetri
orange starNo Reviews
138 W Lancaster Ave Devon, PA 19333
View restaurantnext
Terrain Cafe
orange star4.5 • 459
138 Lancaster Avenue Devon, PA 19333
View restaurantnext
SAME DAY ONLINE ORDERING NOW AVAILABLE! For FREE LOCAL DELIVERY call (610)513-2942 or (215)237-1578.
orange starNo Reviews
6 Lakeside Ave Berwyn, PA 19312
View restaurantnext
La Cabra Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
642 Lancaster Avenue Berwyn, PA 19312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Devon

Terrain Cafe
orange star4.5 • 459
138 Lancaster Avenue Devon, PA 19333
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Devon

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Wayne

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Le Mignon - 300 W Lancaster Avenue Devon

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston