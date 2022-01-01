Go
Toast

Le Moo

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

2300 Lexington Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (5649 reviews)

Popular Items

Collard Greens$6.00
fresh collard greens slowly simmered with bacon, country ham, and a secret blend of goodness; gluten-free
Pecan Pie Cheesecake$13.00
Nila wafer crust, pecan pie filling, vanilla cheesecake, bourbon salted caramel
House Salad$9.00
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, white cheddar, house-made croutons; choice of dressing
Queso$13.00
white pepper jack cheese, spinach, onion, tomato, and pimento; with tortilla chips and pork rinds
Beef Stroganoff$25.00
Sliced 6oz Prime Filet, papardelle pasta, beef veloute, bourbon-spiked mushrooms, sour cream, herbs
14oz Prime Ribeye$57.00
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
8oz Choice Filet$43.00
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
Black Hawk Farms Burger$19.00
brioche bun, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, roasted roma tomato, pickled onion, pickles, crispy ham, garlic aioli; with Drunk-Cut™ fries
8oz Prime Filet$55.00
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
14oz Choice Ribeye$39.00
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2300 Lexington Road

Louisville KY

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

