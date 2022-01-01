Italian
Le Onde Ristorante BYOB
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
299 Reviews
$$
7909 Park Avenue
Elkins Park, PA 19027
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
7909 Park Avenue, Elkins Park PA 19027
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
FoodChasers’ Kitchen
Good food is worth the chase!
Corfu Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Relish
Relish offers traditional Southern cuisine for take-out and delivery Thursday through Sunday from 4-8PM with extended hours until 9PM on Friday & Saturday.
Hermans at The Haus
Come in and enjoy!