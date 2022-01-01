Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
2098 Broadway • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2098 Broadway
New York NY
|Sunday
|2:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|2:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|2:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 am - 11:59 pm
