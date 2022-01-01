Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
41 West 40th Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
41 West 40th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Inday
Come in and enjoy!
16 Handles
Come in and enjoy!
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!