Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
81 West Broadway • $$
81 West Broadway
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
l’abeille is a 54 seat French restaurant located at 412 Greenwich Street on a classic Tribeca cobblestone street corner. The restaurant is centered on a six-course prix-fixe menu but also provides a rotating selection of seasonal a-la-carte dishes with a strong wine and cocktail program. l’abeille is the brainchild of Chef Mitsunobu Nagae, a veteran Michelin-starred chef who has worked at multiple legendary restaurants in Tokyo, Paris, and New York. Chef Mitsu was most recently the Chef de Cuisine at Shun in Midtown Manhattan.
