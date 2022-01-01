Go
Le Pain Quotidien image
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Le Pain Quotidien

Open today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

385 Reviews

$$

65 Bleecker Street

New York, NY 10012

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

65 Bleecker Street, New York NY 10012

Directions

Le Pain Quotidien

orange star4.0 • 385 Reviews
