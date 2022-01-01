Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
252 W 55th Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
252 W 55th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tanner Smith's
Come in and enjoy!
Quality Bistro
Quality Bistro, a bustling, steak-centric brasserie in midtown Manhattan, offers contemporary takes on bistro classics in a whimsical space.
Mozzarella & Vino
Viva la mozzarella!
FIG & OLIVE
Our Fifth Avenue location is comprised of two sprawling floors. Downstairs, the scene-stealing, long, white, marble bar invites you inside where guests can relax with one of our signature cocktails, such as the Cucumber Cosmo. Upstairs, two spacious dining rooms can each host an event from 40-80, or combine them both for a private dinner for 120. The windows that overlook the shops and buildings below also can be opened to take advantage of warm weather.