Go
Toast

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

252 W 55th Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (701 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

252 W 55th Street

New York NY

Sunday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tanner Smith's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quality Bistro

No reviews yet

Quality Bistro, a bustling, steak-centric brasserie in midtown Manhattan, offers contemporary takes on bistro classics in a whimsical space.

Mozzarella & Vino

No reviews yet

Viva la mozzarella!

FIG & OLIVE

No reviews yet

Our Fifth Avenue location is comprised of two sprawling floors. Downstairs, the scene-stealing, long, white, marble bar invites you inside where guests can relax with one of our signature cocktails, such as the Cucumber Cosmo. Upstairs, two spacious dining rooms can each host an event from 40-80, or combine them both for a private dinner for 120. The windows that overlook the shops and buildings below also can be opened to take advantage of warm weather.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston