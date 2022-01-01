Go
Toast

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

630 Old country Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (239 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

630 Old country Rd

Garden City NY

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Beet

No reviews yet

Little Beet is a plant inspired, fast-casual restaurant committed to serving nourishing, delicious food and living well. Little Beet’s mission is to give people access to better food and provide the knowledge they need to make healthy choices for their mind, body and lifestyle. Founded in 2014 as one of New York City’s first exclusively gluten-free restaurants, Little Beet takes pride in high-quality ingredients, unique flavor combinations and vegetable-forward dishes that provide something for every appetite. Little Beet serves nutrient-rich, seasonal meals made fresh in-house for lunch, dinner and catering.

Osteria Morini - Roosevelt Field

No reviews yet

Bringing the cuisine and convivial spirit of Northern Italy to Long Island!!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Tocolo Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston