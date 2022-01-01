Go
Toast

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

175 North Indian Hill Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (194 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

175 North Indian Hill Road

Claremont CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Viva Madrid

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Walter’s Restaurant

No reviews yet

Established in 1957, Walter's has been a landmark in this college community for decades. Come in and enjoy! Global Cuisine

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Chocolate Bash - Claremont

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston