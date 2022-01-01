Go
Toast

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1103A Newport Center Dr • $$

Avg 3.9 (1233 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1103A Newport Center Dr

Newport Beach CA

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

