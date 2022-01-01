Go
Toast

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

523 W 6th Street

No reviews yet

Location

523 W 6th Street

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Badmaash - Downtown LA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Classic NY stye pizza, salads and hot hero sandwiches

Spring St. Cafe

No reviews yet

We're a 9th Floor Cafe!

Otium

No reviews yet

Otium is a contemporary restaurant that draws from the rich culinary heritage of Chef Timothy Hollingsworth.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston