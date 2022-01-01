Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
1122 South Gayley Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1122 South Gayley Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Umami Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Earthbar
Come in and enjoy!
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!
Junbi
Prepare Daringly