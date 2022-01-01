Go
Toast

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2900 Clarendon Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (531 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2900 Clarendon Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arlington Pub

No reviews yet

Buena Vida

No reviews yet

Buena Vida’s guests will have an authentic Mexican dining experience featuring homestyle cooking that transcends what one expects from most Mexican restaurants in America. Buena Vida's from-scratch menu, balances dishes from the land and sea, with many creative options for vegans and vegetarians to explore the unlimited tasting menu. Lush botanicals enliven the surroundings and serve as a key definer of the experience, creating the impression of dining in the Mexican rainforest. The restaurant Buena Vida takes pride in using fresh and seasonal ingredients. All of our food items are made from scratch, not to mention our house-made salsas, hand-made tamales and house-made-to-order corn tortillas.

Bitcoin Pizza - Arlington

No reviews yet

For Five Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston