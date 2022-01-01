Go
Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

5310 Western Avenue NW • $$

Avg 3.3 (239 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5310 Western Avenue NW

Chevy Chase MD

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
