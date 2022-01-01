Go
Toast

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

370 Lexington Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

370 Lexington Avenue

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prova Pizzabar - Grand Central

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

11 - Daintree Midtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Manhattan II

No reviews yet

Unique dining experiences while enjoying the best view of NYC.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston