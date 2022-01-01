Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
60 West 65th Street • $$
Location
60 West 65th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
