Go
Toast

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

395 South End Ave • $$

Avg 4 (523 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

395 South End Ave

New York MA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parm- Battery Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cicci Di Carne

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SKINNYPIZZA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sant Ambroeus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston