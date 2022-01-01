Le Petit Greek

Go
Welcome! We serve Healthy & Delicious Hellenic (Greek) Cuisine. Come in & Enjoy Excellent dining table service or order Take Out for pick up at the restaurant. Please phone the restaurant for questions. Efharisto! (Thank you)

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

127 N.Larchmont blvd • $$

Avg 4 (837 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Gyro & Fries$18.00
A pita sandwich dressed with tzatziki, onions & tomatoes. Served with our house made Fries.
Hummus with Pita$12.00
garbanzo & tahini served with pita bread
Patates$8.00
oven roasted potatoes with lemon & oregano
Gryo Me Kreas Ala Carte$14.00
Pita Sandwich of seasoned grilled pressed lamb/beef topped with tzatziki, onions and tomatoes. This item is a la carte - with no sides.
Horiatiki Salad$17.00
Hellenic salad of tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, feta and olives. Olives have pits!
Chicken Souvlaki$26.00
Chicken Breast Skewer grilled with Grecian Herbs. Served with 2 sides, choice of Vegetables, Rice or Potatoes.
Avgolemono$9.00
traditional egg lemon soup with chicken & rice
Feta Salad$17.00
mixed greens, sliced cucumber, tomato- feta cheese and olives. Olive have pits.
Spanakopita 2 PER$6.00
A filo pie of spinach, feta & leeks. Single serving triangle
Pita$1.50
plain flat bread
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

127 N.Larchmont blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
