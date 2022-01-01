Go
Le Vacher

Come on in and enjoy!

136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101 • $$

Avg 4.5 (423 reviews)

Popular Items

HH Le Vacher Patty Melt$15.00
Fancy Grilled Cheese$13.00
French Brie Cheese, Shallot Jam, Toasted in Garlic Oil, Includes Fries and Garlic Aioli
Jambon Beurre$13.00
Baguette with Country Ham and Butter, Served Cold, Includes Fries and Garlic Aioli
Salad and Soup$16.00
French Onion Soup$12.00
Caramelized Onion, Peppered Beef Jus, Baguette, Cheese Gratin
French Dip$16.00
House-Roasted Top Round, Au Poivre Glaze, Caramelized Onion, Horsey Sauce, Includes Fries and Garlic Aioli
Wedge$9.00
Baby Gem, Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Garlic Streusel
Patty Melt$15.00
Shallot Jam, Dijonnaise, Jack Cheese, Includes Fries and Garlic Aioli
HH Pim. Cheese Croquettes$9.00
Crab Croquettes$19.00
Chef's Mother's Recipe, Harissa Aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101

Dripping Springs TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
