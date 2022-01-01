Le Yaca Virginia Beach
Contemporary French restaurant offering a traditional French menu and bistro favorites
741 First Colonial Road suite 107
Location
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
